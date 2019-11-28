Around 2,000 police personnel to be deployed for Thackeray's swearing-in ceremony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Around 2000 police personnel will be deployed at Shivaji Park for the swearing-in ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray as Maharashtra Chief Minister tomorrow, Mumbai Police said on Wednesday.

Thackeray who is set to be sworn-in as Chief Minister of Maharashtra on November 28 and form a government led by the Maha Vikas Aghadi, an alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in the state.

"As requested today orally, the oath of office and secrecy would be administered to you (Uddhav Thackeray) on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at 18:40 hrs at Shivaji Park, Dadar, Mumbai," the Governor said in a letter on Tuesday.

MLAs of the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena had met the Governor and submitted a letter declaring Shiv Sena Chief Udhhav Thackeray as their leader late on Tuesday, following which, Koshyari issued the directives.

On Tuesday, Thackeray was unanimously elected as the leader of the tri-party alliance. This comes after BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis submitted his resignation as Chief Minister to the Governor on Tuesday as "the BJP fell short of the required number of MLAs to win the scheduled floor test". (ANI)