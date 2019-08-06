Arrest of leaders in J-K unconstitutional, undemocratic: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): In a show of solidarity with the political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi termed their arrest on the orders of the Central government as an "unconstitutional and undemocratic" step and demanded their release.

"Kashmir's mainstream political leaders have been jailed at secret locations. This is unconstitutional and undemocratic," Gandhi tweeted.

The Congress had opposed the decision by the Center to revoke Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Rahul, however, is the first politician from the Gandhi family to have reacted to the step.

In his tweet, Gandhi added that the arrest of state leaders is a "short-sighted and foolish" step, because "it will allow terrorists to fill the leadership vacuum created by GOI."

"The imprisoned leaders must be released," Gandhi demanded.

In an earlier tweet, Gandhi had termed the BJP-led government's move an "abuse of executive power" which "has grave implications for national security."

"National integration isn't furthered by unilaterally tearing apart Jammu and Kashmir, imprisoning elected representatives and violating our Constitution," his earlier tweet read.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, have opposed the Centre's move on Monday which scrapped the Article of the Constitution that conferred special status to Jammu and Kashmir and barred people from the rest of the country from buying property there. (ANI)

