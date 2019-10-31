Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing people near Statue of Unity in Gujarat.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing people near Statue of Unity in Gujarat.

Article 370 led to separatism, terrorism in J-K: PM Modi

ANI | Updated: Oct 31, 2019 11:11 IST

Kevadia (Gujarat) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed his government's decision of abrogating Article 370 and said that the special provision was the reason behind separatism and terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.
The Prime Minister made the statement at a day when Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh officialy became Union Territories.
Launching a veiled attack against Pakistan, the Prime Minister said: "Those who can't win a war against us are challenging our unity. They try to break our unity and try to groom separatism. Our unity is being challenged. They forget that no one could defeat this unity."
Speaking on the National Unity Day, he said: "With the blessings of Sardar Saheb, the country has taken a very big decision to defeat these forces a few weeks ago. Article 370 gave nothing except separatism and terrorism to Jammu and Kashmir."
"For decades, this article 370 had created a temporary wall among us Indians. Our brothers and sisters who were on the other side of this temporary wall, they also lived in confusion. The wall which was increasing separatism and terrorism in Kashmir, now that wall has been demolished," Modi added.
The Prime Minister said that nearly 40,000 people in three decades have been killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.
"Jammu and Kashmir was the only place in the entire country where article 370 was in place. The state was the only place in the whole country where terrorists killed nearly 40 thousand people in three decades. Till when the country will see innocents dying," he said.
In August this year, the BJP-led Central government revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also bifurcated the state into two Union Territories- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
The Prime Minister also said that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are moving towards a new future on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 11:34 IST

WB: Mortal remains of labours killed by terrorists in J-K ...

Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): The mortal remains of five labours, who were killed by terrorists in Jammu Kashmir's Kulgam on October 29, were handed over to their families in Murshidabad on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 11:23 IST

Hyderabad: 607 MT ammonium nitrate seized, one held

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Hyderabad police on Tuesday raided a storage facility and recovered huge amount of illegal 'Ammonium Nitrate' kept in two rooms.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 11:11 IST

Shiv Sena leader Sheetal Mhatre files FIR over death threats by...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Shiv Sena's Sheetal Mhatre on Wednesday filed an FIR with the MHB police here alleging death threat to her and party leader Priyanka Chaturvedi by one Ashish Dwivedi on Twitter.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 11:10 IST

A professor who provides free education, food and shelter to...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): To help less fortunate children, Professor Dr. Syed Jahangir, Head of the Department Arab Studies, EFL (English and Foreign Language) University. provides them free education, three meals a day and accommodation at his small education institution.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 10:29 IST

Odisha: Pradhan flags off 'Run for Unity' event in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday flagged off and participated in 'Run for Unity' event, on the occasion of 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Bhubaneswar.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 10:03 IST

Telangana: 57-year-old man gets life term for raping minor girl

Sangareddy (Telangana) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): The first Additional District Sessions Court at Sangareddy on Thursday convicted a 57-year-old man for kidnapping and raping a three-year-old girl.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 09:56 IST

Sardar Patel's dream of integrating J-K with India fulfilled by...

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Union Home Minster Amit Shah on Thursday morning flagged off the "Run for Unity" event.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 09:19 IST

Rahul Gandhi pays tributes to grandmother and former PM Indira Gandhi

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 09:17 IST

Lakshadweep, Kerala likley to receive heavy rainfall today: IMD

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that isolated places over Lakshadweep, Kerala and Mahe are likely to receive heavy rainfall today.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 08:56 IST

PM Modi pays floral tribute to Patel at Statue of Unity

Kevadia (Gujarat) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to India's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Statue of Unity on the occasion of his 144th birth anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 08:48 IST

WB: CPI leader Gurudas Dasgupta passes away at 83

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 31: Former Lok Sabha MP and Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Gurudas Dasgupta on Thursday passed away in Kolkata. He was 83.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 08:45 IST

Radha Krishna Mathur takes oath as first LG of Union Territory Ladakh

Leh (Ladakh) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Radha Krishna Mathur on Thursday took oath as the first Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory Ladakh.

Read More
iocl