Article 370 never let Jammu and Kashmir unite with India: Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the Article 370 of the Constitution never let Jammu and Kashmir unite with India.

Speaking in the Upper House after moving Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019 for consideration of the House, Shah said: "Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad Azad said that Article 370 connected Jammu and Kashmir to India. It is not true. Maharaja Hari Singh signed J&K Instrument of Accession on October 27 Oct 1947, but the Article 370 came in 1954."

Shah said: "We should not hesitate even for a second to remove Article 370. I appeal to the Opposition to discuss on this issue as the country wants to know why the Article 370 remained for so long?"

The Home Minister said: "Under the umbrella of Article 370 three families looted Jammu and Kashmir for years. Due to Article 370, the people of Jammu and Kashmir live in poverty. They could not get the benefits of reservation." (ANI)