Article 370 scrapped: Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah placed under preventive arrest

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference deputy chief Omar Abdullah were taken under preventive arrest after the Centre scrapped Article 370 on Monday.

Both former chief ministers were taken to Hari Niwas, a VVIP state guest house. Mehbooba was arrested after she tried to come out of her residence, where she was kept under house arrest. Section 144 of CrPC was imposed in Valley in the wake of Centre's move to revoke Article 370.

Both Mehbooba and Omar were put under house arrest on August 4, hours ahead of Centre's announcement to scrap Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

The two leaders had come down heavily on the Modi government, while Mehbooba called it "the darkest day in the Indian democracy", Omar termed it as a betrayal of the trust that the people of Jammu and Kashmir had reposed in India when the State acceded to it in 1947.

The Centre on Monday scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that conferred special status to Jammu and Kashmir and barred people from the rest of the country from buying property there. (ANI)