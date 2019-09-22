Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaking at a public meeting in Patna on Sunday. Photo/ANI
Article 370 was a festering wound in the Indian Constitution: Rajnath Singh

ANI | Updated: Sep 22, 2019 16:23 IST

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that Article 370 was a festering wound in the Constitution which "bloodied our piece of heart and the heaven on this earth - Kashmir".
Speaking at a public meeting here, Singh said: "We had always advocated for the abrogation of Article 370 and we fulfilled our dream after 72 years of independence. The first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had said that Article 370 was a temporary provision and would die its own death. But it stayed for 69 years. It was the leadership of Narendra Modi which brought Article 370 to an end."
The Defence Minister further said that the terrorism that spread in Jammu and Kashmir was because of Article 370. Around 41,500 people have lost their lives after independence because of the scourge of terrorism. Around 5,500 security personnel have died there in the line of duty.
"The communal political parties accuse us of being communal. They should look within. We always practice what we preach. Our party is a unique party in the entire world which stood on its ideology and accomplished what we envisioned," Singh said.
He further went on to say that Jammu and Kashmir will be entirely transformed within five years and will come to be known as the paradise on earth again.
Singh warned Pakistan that it should not repeat the mistakes of 1965 and 1971 otherwise it would have to face dire consequences and it will fall on its own.
"Pakistan should not repeat the mistakes of 1965 and 1971 otherwise they should think about what will be the fate of Pakistan occupied Kashmir. If Pakistan continues to ill-treat the people of Balochistan and Sindh, it will fall on its own," Singh said.
"We have said right from the start that talks will happen when terrorism is uprooted by Pakistan. When talks would take place, they will only take place on the issue of Pakistan occupied Kashmir," he added. (ANI)

