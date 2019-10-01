JP Nadda
JP Nadda

Article 370 was temporary, transitional right from the beginning: JP Nadda

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 06:19 IST

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working president JP Nadda on Monday addressed a seminar here on the abrogation of Article 370, which he said was "temporary and transitional" since the beginning.
Parliament had in August revoked Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Act 2019, reorganising the state in two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with Assembly and Ladakh without it.
"First Sheikh Abdullah, then Farooq Abdullah and Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, later Omar Abdullah and Ghulam Nabi Azad used to say that Jammu and Kashmir has special status. They confused the world. It's not a special status. Right from the beginning, Article 370 was temporary and transitional," Nadda said.
Nadda stated that Article 370 was revoked due to the will power of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the effective strategy of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (ANI)

