Article 370 was temporary, transitional right from the beginning: JP Nadda

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 05:07 IST

Kapil Mishra slams Kejriwal after Delhi Waqf Board provides Rs 5...

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Soon after Delhi Waqf Board gave financial help of Rs 5 lakh to mother of missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmad and a job to his brother, BJP leader Kapil Mishra slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asking why the state government is not offering compensation to f