Arun Jaitley [File photo]
Arun Jaitley [File photo]

'Arun Jaitley stable, responding to treatment'

ANI | Updated: Aug 10, 2019 11:29 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is admitted, and was informed by doctors that the BJP leader is responding to treatment.
Naidu enquired about Jaitley's health with the team of doctors attending to the former Union Minister, and also met members of his family.
The Vice President was informed by doctors at the hospital that Jaitley is responding to treatment and his condition is stable.
Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS on Friday and is undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit.
Sources said Jaitley was brought to the hospital on Friday morning after he felt weakness and palpitation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan were among the many leaders who visited Jaitley at the hospital.
In May this year, shortly after the BJP came back to power with a thumping majority, the 66-year-old had opted out of the new cabinet citing his health condition.
"I am writing to you to formally request you that I should be allowed a reasonable time for myself, my treatment and my health and, therefore, not be a part of any responsibility, for the present, in the new government," he had said in his letter to the Prime Minister ahead of the formation of the new Union Cabinet.
Jaitley was given the Finance portfolio despite being defeated by Congress' Captain Amarinder Singh in Amritsar in 2014 national elections.
In February this year, owing to his ill health and treatment in the US, the portfolio was given to Piyush Goyal, who presented the interim budget announcing tax rebate for income up to Rs 5 lakh. (ANI)

