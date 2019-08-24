Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo/ANI
Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo/ANI

Arun Jaitley's demise a loss to family, legal system and nation: Abhishek Manu Singhvi

ANI | Updated: Aug 24, 2019 18:35 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Saturday expressed shock and grief at the demise of former finance minister Arun Jaitley.
"Arun Jaitley's demise is a great loss to the BJP, the legal system which has lost an excellent advocate and the nation which has lost a matured and large-hearted person," Singhvi told reporters here.
"Jaitleyji had invited me to his house for a meeting at 6 pm on August 10. He used to meet two or three persons daily, not more than that. Unfortunately, that meeting could not take place as on August 9 he was admitted to AIIMS, from where he could not get out alive," Singhvi added.
Recounting his meetings and trysts with the senior BJP leader during the course of their legal careers, Singhvi said, "If I remember correctly the first time I faced him in the court was in 1985, when I opposed him in the Indian Express case and then we opposed each other countless times in the Delhi High Court and in the Supreme Court as well. He had a finesse, a man of very few words who could convince even the people who were suspicious to think about what he was saying."
Singhvi added that Jaitley had carried the same finesse and way with words which he used in his legal career into Parliament as well.
"In the Rajya Sabha, he always used to come prepared, cut through the details with his analysis. It was wonderful to see him speak, although a man of very few words he used to add humour and hard-hitting facts in them," he said.
Singhvi added that he was saddened by the demise of his BJP counterpart and expressed his condolences to the aggrieved family.
"I am very saddened to hear about his demise, my condolences to his family and the other near and dear ones. I do not think 66 is the right time for a person to go, however, it is a huge loss to the BJP as well," he added.
The former Union Minister passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Saturday afternoon.
His last rites will be conducted on August 25 at the Nigambodh ghat here. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 19:48 IST

Nation won't forget Jaitley, says Rajnath

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday laid a wreath on the mortal remains of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley who passed away at the age of 66 today.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 19:37 IST

Country lost an intelligent politician, good orator: Raman Singh...

New Delhi [India] Aug 24 (ANI): Expressing grief over the demise of BJP stalwart Arun Jaitley, former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh on Saturday said that the country has lost an intelligent politician and a good orator.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 19:34 IST

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia pays tribute to Arun Jaitley

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday paid his tributes to the former finance minister Arun Jaitley, who passed away this morning.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 19:33 IST

Haryana govt to observe 2-day state mourning for Arun Jaitley

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Aug 24(ANI): Haryana Government on Wednesday announced a two-day state mourning in honour of former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who passed away today in New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 19:32 IST

Kejriwal condoles Arun Jaitley's demise

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condoled demise of former finance minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 19:30 IST

Media persons aggressively handled by Srinagar police, Congress...

New Delhi (India), Aug 24 (ANI): Citing reports that "media persons were aggressively handled by the Srinagar police", the Congress on Saturday said that the party condemned the "draconian measures against the media".

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 19:27 IST

Puducherry: BJP extends support to AINRC for no-confidence...

Puducherry [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday extended its support to All India NR Congress for moving a no-confidence motion against Assembly speaker VP Sivakolunthu.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 19:25 IST

Delhi court grants 2-day transit remand of Mokama MLA to Bihar Police

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): A Delhi court on Saturday granted two-day transit remand of MLA, Anant Singh to Bihar Police in connection with the recovery of an AK-47 from his residence in Patna.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 19:24 IST

DMK chief condoles Jaitley's death, calls him an excellent orator

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): DMK chief M K Stalin on Saturday expressed his grief over the demise of former Finance Minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 19:20 IST

Uttarakhand: Multipurpose camp for locals following cloud burst

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India] Aug 24 (ANI): Uttarakhand District Administration has announced a multipurpose camp in Arakot for the locals on Sunday, after cloud burst and floods crippled the region.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 19:16 IST

Andhra Pradesh: BJP leaders pay homage to Arun Jaitley

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): The BJP state unit here organised a program to condole the demise of former finance minister and senior party leader Arun Jaitley on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 19:03 IST

Arun Jaitley's mortal remains brought home

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Mortal remains of former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was brought to his residence in South Delhi on Saturday from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where he passed away earlier today.

Read More
iocl