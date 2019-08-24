Arun Jaitley's mortal remains brought home

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Mortal remains of former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was brought to his residence in South Delhi on Saturday from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where he passed away earlier today.

President Ram Nath Kovind paid tributes to the former Union Finance Minister at the latter's residence.

Several BJP leaders including Union Home Minister and party's national president Amit Shah, Union Minister Jitender Singh, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan were among those who visited Jaitley's residence to pay their last respects.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia along with his family, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also arrived to pay their tributes to the former union minister.

Jaitley's mortal remains will be cremated at Delhi's Nigam Bodh Ghat tomorrow, BJP working president Nadda said.

"From AIIMS Arun Jaitley's mortal remains will be taken to his residence in Kailash colony. His body will be kept there till 10 am tomorrow and from there it will be taken to the BJP headquarters for party workers and the public to pay their last respects. His final journey will begin from BJP headquarters to the Nigambodh Ghat, where last rites will be performed," Nadda said.

Jaitley passed away at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi earlier today. He was 66. The former union finance minister was admitted to the AIIMS earlier this month after he complained of restlessness. He was placed under observation at the hospital's Cardio-Neuro-Centre. (ANI)

