Arunachal Pradesh, Assam CMs meet to discuss boundary issues

Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 24 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday to discuss long-pending boundary issues between the States.

In the meeting both the States decided to conduct a ground-level survey on boundary status.



"Solving boundary issues with neighbours is our priority. Discussed with CM of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu, who came all the way to Guwahati, measures for a permanent solution to the long-pending issue. We decided to conduct ground level survey on boundary status," tweeted Sarma after the meeting.



Assam has boundary disputes with the neighbouring states like Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Mizoram. (ANI)