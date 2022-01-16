Arvind Kejriwal holds door-to-door campaign in poll-bound Goa

Cortalim (Goa) [India], January 16 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday held a door-to-door campaign in Cortalim village of Goa, which is scheduled to go to polls this February.

As a part of the campaign, Kejriwal along with other party members was seen interacting with voters in Cortalim. Pamphlets were distributed to the voters during the campaign.

Kejriwal said while talking to ANI, "We just did a door-to-door campaign. People are very excited to vote for Aam Aadmi Party, as they require a change and are tired of the other two parties (Congress and BJP). They have also heard about the work our party has done in Delhi."

Kejriwal is currently on a two-day visit to Goa.

Goa will go to the assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)