Arvind Kejriwal promises corrupt-free govt to Goans

Panaji (Goa) [India], December 21 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal addressed the party's first public rally in Panaji on Tuesday and promised a corruption-free government if voted to power after the Assembly elections next year.

The rally was organised in light of upcoming assembly elections in the state slated for 2022. He said, "The Goans has already tried Congress for 27 years, MGP and BJP for 15 years. This time Goa should give a chance to AAP and Goans would see a noticeable difference.

Kejriwal took a dig at BJP, says the BJP government in Goa is full of diamonds.

"Every other minister is involved in some or other scandals or scams. Goa is a first-class state with absolutely third-class politicians. Goa deserves much better politicians and AAP is the only hope. We don't understand politics, we only know to work. AAP came here to bring a change and to clean up dirty politics of which Goans are fed up," he said.

Taking a jibe at Congress, he said, "Five years ago there were 17 MLAs in the Congress shop and 15 of them were sold. There are only two left in the store today. This stock will also be clear within two months and new stock will come again in March".

"This nexus of Congress Janta Party has hurt the people enough. Goa has a history of horse trading and defections. To resolve the problem, Aam Aadmi Party candidates will sign a legal affidavit; promising not to switch parties. They will distribute it among Goan voters, assuring them they won't jump to another party. If they do, voters can take legal action", he added.

"Goa will have a corruption-free government if AAP is voted to power," he said.

Kejriwal promised 24x7 free electricity, free pilgrimage, unemployment allowance to mining and tourism dependents, employment in each house and a monthly allowance of Rs 1000 per month to all 18 years above women in the rally. He added that public money which went into the pockets of BJP and Congress councillors will now be spent on people's development.

While assuring people, Kejriwal said that all the promises that have been made here, have similarly been made delivered in Delhi.

He said, "Congress candidates are not left. People of Goa are angry with BJP. Thus, AAP is the only hope. Give a chance to AAP, we will deliver what he had promised". (ANI)