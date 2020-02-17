Arvind Kejriwal takes charge as Delhi CM

New Delhi [India], Feb 17 (ANI): A day after taking oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal on Monday took charge of the office at Delhi Secretariat.

In a grant event at Ramlila Maidan, besides Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satyender Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain, and Rajendra Gautam were administered oath as ministers by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

No woman leader was included in the new Kejriwal's cabinet, despite the fact that 8 female candidates from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged victorious in Delhi polls.

Winning 62 seats in 70-member Assembly by cashing in on the plank of development, AAP nearly repeated its 2015 performance, sweeping the polls in the face of a high-voltage campaign by the BJP, which had fielded a battery of Union Ministers and Chief Ministers in its electioneering.

The BJP marginally improved its tally, managing just eight seats from its 2015's tally of three seats. Congress failed to open its account, just like last time. (ANI)