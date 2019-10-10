Arvind Kejriwal thanks Virender Sehwag for supporting Delhi Govt's campaign against Dengue

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday thanked former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag for lending support to his ongoing campaign against Dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases in the capital.

"I thank Virender Sehwag Ji for giving his voice to our campaign against Dengue. I strongly believe that after listening to your message, the youth of Delhi will join the #10Hafte10Baje10Minute campaign with more enthusiasm and vigour," tweeted Kejriwal.

Through a video, the former Vice-captain of the Indian Cricket team had urged people to join and support the '10Hafte, 10Baje, 10minute' campaign by inspecting their houses for a breeding ground for disease-carrying mosquitoes.

"Through his video appeal, he has also called on to the people of Delhi to become Champions by urging others to join the campaign too. The Champion campaign envisages that citizens should reach out to 10 of their friends and ask them to check their premises for signs of stagnant water," read an official release.

In August, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had launched the '#10Hafte10Baje10Minute' campaign. During his announcement, he asserted that while 60 deaths due to dengue were reported in 2015, none were reported this year so far.

"The campaign has resulted in a massive reduction in the number of Dengue cases in the city. Cooperation from citizens of Delhi in the campaign has led to a stark decrease in the number of cases, which were only 356 till October this year against 650 in October 2018," the official release added.

Many other celebrities like world-cup winning captain Kapil Dev, actors Emraan Hashmi and Swara Bhaskar and musician Ustad Amjad Ali Khan have also lent their support to the campaign. (ANI)

