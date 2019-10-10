Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (L) and ex-cricketer Virender Sehwag (R)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (L) and ex-cricketer Virender Sehwag (R)

Arvind Kejriwal thanks Virender Sehwag for supporting Delhi Govt's campaign against Dengue

ANI | Updated: Oct 10, 2019 19:38 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday thanked former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag for lending support to his ongoing campaign against Dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases in the capital.
"I thank Virender Sehwag Ji for giving his voice to our campaign against Dengue. I strongly believe that after listening to your message, the youth of Delhi will join the #10Hafte10Baje10Minute campaign with more enthusiasm and vigour," tweeted Kejriwal.
Through a video, the former Vice-captain of the Indian Cricket team had urged people to join and support the '10Hafte, 10Baje, 10minute' campaign by inspecting their houses for a breeding ground for disease-carrying mosquitoes.
"Through his video appeal, he has also called on to the people of Delhi to become Champions by urging others to join the campaign too. The Champion campaign envisages that citizens should reach out to 10 of their friends and ask them to check their premises for signs of stagnant water," read an official release.
In August, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had launched the '#10Hafte10Baje10Minute' campaign. During his announcement, he asserted that while 60 deaths due to dengue were reported in 2015, none were reported this year so far.
"The campaign has resulted in a massive reduction in the number of Dengue cases in the city. Cooperation from citizens of Delhi in the campaign has led to a stark decrease in the number of cases, which were only 356 till October this year against 650 in October 2018," the official release added.
Many other celebrities like world-cup winning captain Kapil Dev, actors Emraan Hashmi and Swara Bhaskar and musician Ustad Amjad Ali Khan have also lent their support to the campaign. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 20:51 IST

2 held for planting 'charas' inside car of IAS officer's husband

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested two persons for placing drugs inside a car belonging to an IAS officer's husband.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 20:50 IST

Muzaffarpur sedition case: Complainant seeks CBI probe, says...

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Advocate Sudhir Ojha, on whose complaint a sedition case was initiated against 49 eminent personalities, on Thursday moved a protest letter in a local court here saying that he does not believe in the investigation conducted by the Bihar Police.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 20:32 IST

Kerala: 3-year-old pulmonary blastoma patient gets a new lease of life

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): With the joint efforts of two leading hospitals in the city, a three-year-old boy has been able to successfully recover from pulmonary blastoma, a rare type of lung cancer.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 20:28 IST

Ahead of second informal summit, here is a look at Modi-Xi...

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): The first-of-its-kind informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at Wuhan last year set the ball rolling for a closer understanding between the two countries and highlighted the exceptional relationship shared by the two le

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 20:16 IST

Punjab bye-elections: Capt Amarinder, Sidhu among Congress' 40...

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): The Congress party has released the list of star campaigners for the bye-elections in four assembly constituencies of Phagwara, Mukerian, Dakha, and Jalalabad in Punjab.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 20:09 IST

Harsh Vardhan urges states to increase healthcare spending to...

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday urged the health ministers from states and union territories to increase healthcare spending to a minimum 8 per cent in their state budget so as to meet the goals of healthcare spending of National Health Policy 201

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 20:00 IST

DCW seeks inquiry into role of politicians, police in running...

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Thursday sought a high-level enquiry to ascertain the role of politicians, Delhi Police and the municipal cooperation in running of prostitution rackets in spa centres in the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 19:58 IST

Menace of malnutrition needs humane solution, says Smriti Irani

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Union Minister of Women and Child Development (WCD), Smriti Irani, chaired the meeting of the fifth National Council on India's Nutrition Challenges here on Thursday and said that a humane solution has to be developed to tackle the menace of malnutrition.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 19:48 IST

Odisha: DRI seizes 12.9 kg of smuggled gold, 2 arrested

Jharsuguda (Odisha) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Thursday seized 12.9 kilograms of smuggled gold and nabbed two in connection with the same.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 19:46 IST

UP: PL Punia stages protest against 'third degree' to youth...

Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Congress leader PL Punia on Thursday staged a protest outside a police station in Barabanki district against allegedly giving the 'third degree' to a Muslim youth on suspicion of cow slaughter.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 19:40 IST

'Appaling', says BJP after overseas Cong delegation meets UK...

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): BJP on Thursday hit out at the Congress after a delegation of the opposition party's UK representatives met Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and discussed the "human rights situation in Kashmir".

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 19:36 IST

Maharashtra polls: Shah wonders how Rahul, Pakistan have similar...

Solapur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Union Minister Amit Shah on Thursday targeted Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi for allegedly seeking proof of surgical strikes and protesting against the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A 'like Pakistan' and wondered how Pakistan and Gandhi scion have a

Read More
iocl