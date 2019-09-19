Deputy Chief Minister of Nagaland Y Patton. Photo/ANI
Deputy Chief Minister of Nagaland Y Patton. Photo/ANI

As birthday gift to PM Modi, Nagaland MLAs adopt Adarsh Gram Yojana

By Pragya Kaushika | Updated: Sep 19, 2019 20:50 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): In a first, Bharatiya Janata Party Members of the legislature in Nagaland Assembly are set to adopt Prime Minister's Adarsh Gram Yojana as a 'token of love' to him on his birthday week.
This is the first time that a set of MLAs of BJP have decided to adopt one village under Adarsh gram yojana.
Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton today announced that the BJP MLAs will adopt one village in their constituencies and develop them as a 'Model Village'.
"At a legislature meets today, MLAs have decided to give a token of love and adopt villages in each BJP constituency to make them model villages. It is our gift to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday week," Deputy Chief Minister Patton stated.
Further adding, Patton said, "PM Modi had authorised this scheme was for Members of Parliaments but he had mentioned that MLAs too can adopt villages. Accordingly, we have decided to adopt one village and will develop them."
The BJP currently has 12 MLAs in Nagaland.
According to sources in the party, Uttar Pradesh is likely to be the next state where MLAs will adopt one village in their respective constituencies.
It is to be noted that party's national General Secretary and North East in-charge Ram Madhav toured the state on Wednesday.
According to news reports, he has claimed that the Centre would conclude discussions on Naga Accord by the end of this year. He went to Nagaland to address a public gathering on abrogation of Article 370. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 20:51 IST

Odisha: Special court awards death sentence to man for rape,...

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): A special POCSO court on Thursday awarded a death sentence to one person for raping and murdering a six-year-old girl in Salepur area of the district.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 20:45 IST

Banks to hold meetings in 400 districts to boost credit flow: Sitharaman

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that public sector banks will hold meetings with representatives of Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) and prospective clients in 400 districts across the country to ensure that more liquidity is avail

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 20:32 IST

Congress-NCP ignored Army's need of bullet proof jackets: Modi

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Stressing that national security has always been BJP's top priority, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a dig at Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) by accusing them of ignoring the interest of armed forces and failing to provide suffic

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 20:29 IST

BJP backs Fadnavis as Chief Minister, may offer deputy to shiv Sena

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's decision to have incumbent Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as the chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections has been categorically communicated to its ally, Shiv Sena.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 20:23 IST

DCW sends notice to Justdial, seeks details of spas registered with it

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): The Delhi Women Commission (DCW) on Thursday sent a notice to Justdial.com, seeking details of spa and massage centres registered with it in the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 20:18 IST

Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): On October 2, the International Day of Non-Violence, Mahatma Gandhi will be 'brought to life' through a three-dimensional hologram at the fourth Ahimsa lecture in Paris.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 20:13 IST

Suggested election for Cong president citing uncertainty that...

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): I had suggested elections for the post of Congress president citing the uncertainty that had gripped the party, stated Congress Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday at an event here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 20:10 IST

UP: List of trains cancelled, rescheduled by Northern Railways

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Owing to four hours of heavy traffic block in the Moradabad division, Northern Railways announced changes in train timings on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 20:07 IST

Babul Supriyo heckled in Jadavpur University, Governor terms it...

Jadavpur (West Bengal) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Union Minister Babul Supriyo was allegedly heckled by a section of students at Jadavpur University (JU), where he went to participate in an event organised by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the RSS.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 20:02 IST

Rajnath bats for more R&D in defence production

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday stressed the need for more research and development (R&D), innovation and creation of cutting-edge technologies to become self-reliant in defence production.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 19:54 IST

Modi targets Sharad Pawar over remarks on Pakistan

Nashik (Maharashtra), Sep 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday targeted NCP leader Sharad Pawar over his remarks on Pakistan as he also attacked the Congress over statements of its leaders following the Centre's decision to repeal Article 370.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 19:39 IST

Open defecation down by 47 pc in India between 2000-2017:...

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): As much as 43 per cent of Indians have gained access to basic sanitation, while the practice of open defecation decreased by 47 per cent in the country between 2000 and 2017, says a WHO/UNICEF Joint Monitoring Programme (JMP) report.

Read More
iocl