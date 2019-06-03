Representative Image
As mercury rises, Haryana govt issues advisory

ANI | Updated: Jun 02, 2019 22:06 IST

Chandigarh [India], June 2 (ANI): In view of the increasing heat wave and extreme weather conditions, Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government has issued an advisory to people to adopt precautionary measures to stay safe.
A spokesman of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department said that wave conditions can result in physiological strain, which could lead to various ailments. To minimize the impact during the heatwave and to prevent serious ailment because of heat stroke, various measures are useful and should be adopted, read a statement.
The official stated that people should listen to radio, watch TV, read newspaper for local weather forecast to know about more about the weather conditions.
"Drink sufficient water and as often as possible, even if not thirsty and wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose fitting and porous cotton clothes. Use protective goggles, umbrella, pagri, dupatta or hat, shoes or chappals while going out in sun. While travelling, carry water with you. If you work outside, use of a hat or an umbrella is also helpful and also use a damp cloth on head, neck, face and limbs," the statement added.
The spokesman said that "using Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS), home-made drinks such as lassi, lemon water and buttermilk which help to re-hydrate the body."
Recognize the signs of heat stroke, heat rash or heat cramps such as weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, sweating and seizures. If one feels faint or ill, one should visit a doctor immediately, Revenue and Disaster Management Department spokesperson stated.
He said that cool drinking water near work place should be provided. Caution should also be given to workers to avoid direct sunlight and schedule strenuous jobs to cooler times of the day.
"Increase the frequency and length of rest breaks for outdoor activities. Pregnant workers and workers with a medical condition should be given additional attention," the spokesperson said.
Giving information about other things which should be avoided during such weather, the spokesman said that "children or pet should not be left in parked vehicles."
It is better to avoid going out in the sun, especially between 12 noon and 3 pm. He also suggested to avoid wearing dark, heavy or tight clothing and avoid strenuous activities when the outside temperature is high.
The spokesperson further urged people to consumption of "avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks, which dehydrate the body" and also to avoid "high-protein food and stale food." (ANI)

