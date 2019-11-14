Representative image
As nominations of first phase closes, BJP still hopeful of alliance with AJSU in Jharkhand

ANI | Updated: Nov 13, 2019 21:25 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): As the last date of filing nominations for the first phase of Jharkhand assembly elections drew to a close on Wednesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is still hopeful of keeping its alliance with All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU) intact.
Interestingly, while BJP has named its candidates on all 13 seats in the first phase of polls, AJSU has also nominated its candidates on three seats.
According to the sources in the party, the BJP has offered AJSU 10 seats and a friendly fight on three seats. Sources claimed that AJSU is aspiring for more friendly fight seats as the party has senior leaders in the state who could be contesting on AJSU symbol in upcoming phases.
While BJP is stretching the limit with each passing day, it still is hopeful of an alliance.
"The fact that AJSU did not give candidates on all seats is an indication enough that it also wants an alliance with the BJP. While the hiccups in finalizing the terms of the alliance should have been chalked out by now, the AJSU is testing its bargaining power with BJP," a senior BJP leader said.
The seats going for polls in the first phase are -- Chatra, Ghumla, Lohardaga, Bishunpur, Manika, Latehar, Palki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur, Hussainabad, Garwah, and Bhawanathpur.
While BJP is contesting all, AJSU is contesting only three - Chhatarpur, Hussainabad, and Lohardaga.
A few senior leaders in the party are of the opinion that there could be few more seats on which AJSU could have its own candidates despite BJP's opposition.
There are two former ministers in the state that are in talks with AJSU and would join only if they get tickets. The seats they are demanding tickets from are the ones that BJP cannot spare for AJSU and have already declared its candidates on, a source said.
There are few senior leaders in the party who are wondering what is making BJP delay the announcement of an alliance and its terms and conditions.
"We said we are going to win 65 seats. Why do we need to bend to the demands of AJSU? It may mean that the double engine government isn't that effective on the ground," a party leader said.
AJSU has declared its candidates on 14 assembly seats. These are Silli, Ramgarh, Lohardaga, Hussainabad, Gomiya, Badkagaon, Chandankiyari, Jugsilai, Simaria, Chakradharpur, Sindri, Mandu, and Chhatarpur.
From Chakradharpur, BJP has fielded its state president Laxman Giluwa.
"However, we think AJSU might withdraw the names of its candidates on few seats including Chakradharpur, on which our state president is contesting. We are hopeful that we would be able to make AJSU withdraw its candidates before the last date of withdrawal," the senior BJP leader added.
There are six seats where both AJSU and BJP have named their candidates namely - Lohardaga, Sindri, Simaria and Mandu, Chakradharpur and Chhatarpur. (ANI)

