As Rahul turns 49, PM Modi wishes him good health, long life

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): For Rahul Gandhi's 49th birthday on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished him "good health and a long life".

"Best wishes to Shri @RahulGandhi on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and a long life," Modi tweeted.

Born on June 19, 1970, Gandhi was also greeted by messages from well-wishers, party workers and supporters on social media.

Many politicians, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, also wished the Gandhi scion.

"Greetings and good wishes to Shri @RahulGandhi on his birthday. Wishing him a long life filled with good health," Singh tweeted.

"Best wishes on your birthday," wrote the West Bengal Chief Minister along with the same wish in Bangla.

BSP Supremo Mayawati also penned her wish on the micro-blogging website. In her Hindi tweet, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister wished Gandhi a long and healthy life.

A Congress worker, Phool Singh, performed a hawan outside his party president's residence here.

"We are praying for Rahul ji's long life and good health. This is why are performing hawan," Singh told ANI.

Owing to the flurry of wishes pouring in for Gandhi, "Rahul Ji" and "Shri Rahul Gandhi" in Hindi were trending on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

In the Lok Sabha elections, he was elected to Kerala's Wayanad, however, he lost to BJP's Smriti Irani from family stronghold Amethi.

Gandhi took oath as a member of the 17th Lok Sabha on Monday.

"My 4th consecutive term as a Member of the Lok Sabha begins today. Representing Wayanad, Kerala, I begin my new innings in Parliament by taking my oath this afternoon, affirming that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India," he had tweeted after taking the oath. (ANI)

