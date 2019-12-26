Asaduddin Owaisi, Jitan Manjhi to take part in protest rally in Bihar against CAA, NRC

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 26 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi will take part in a protest rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) on December 29th in Bihar.

The Hyderabad MP will be joined by former Bihar chief minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi at the rally, scheduled to be held in Ruidhasa Maidan in Kishanganj.

It is important to note that AIMIM had made an entry in the Bihar assembly through the Kishanganj seat.

Its candidate Qamrul Hoda had won the by-elections to the Assembly from the same seat earlier this year.

While both Owaisi and Manjhi have been vocal in opposing the CAA and NRC, Owaisi recently also expressed his displeasure over the NPR exercise which was announced by the Centre earlier this week.

Earlier on December 24, United Muslim Action Committee (UMAC)had announced to hold protests and public meetings against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) all over Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and other states.

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi will participate in a protest rally on (Sunday) December 29 at 12 pm at Lehra chowk in Kishangunj, Bihar, a statement had said.

The committee has also extended support to peaceful protests being currently organised in universities across India. (ANI)

