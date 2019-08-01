Telangana BJP president Dr K Laxman (File photo)
Telangana BJP president Dr K Laxman (File photo)

Asaduddin Owaisi running govt, not KCR: Telangana BJP president

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 02:14 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Telangana BJP president Dr K Laxman on Wednesday took a dig at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao claiming that it was Owaisi who was running the government and not KCR.
"Asaduddin Owaisi had said once that the symbol of TRS party might be a car but its steering was in his hands, indicating that Telangana government is run by him, not KCR. This is because TRS revolves and runs around AIMIM agenda," Laxman told ANI.
Targeting Owaisi over his comment that "he hopes that AIMPLB challenges the Triple Talaq Bill in the Supreme Court", Laxman said: "Owaisi says the Triple Talaq Bill is an attack on Muslims. Being a barrister, he should know how Muslim women have suffered. In Shah Bano case, it was the apex court that ensured she got justice."
He also attacked former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi for not passing the Bill during his tenure and amending the Act only for the 'sake of vote bank politics'.
"Rajeev Gandhi during his tenure went against the apex court judgement in the Shah Bano case and passed a Bill and amended the Act only for the sake of vote bank politics. But now, poor women of the Muslim community can get relief through Triple Talaq Bill. Owaisi should know more than 20 Islamic countries have regulated 'triple talaq' in various forms. He will not understand this and that is why people are laughing at him."
Laxman further said that NRIs living in the US are inclined towards the BJP and they want to strengthen the party in the state.
"I have visited America; there NRI organisations and overseas friends of BJP had organised meetings and gave an overwhelming response to the party. They want to strengthen the BJP in Telangana. Many of them have taken BJP membership so that they can work for the party in Telangana. However, when the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was in power, these NRIs felt humiliated but now they take pride in the Modi government," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 03:21 IST

Hyderabad: Students protest against shifting of Ayurveda college...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Students of Dr BRKR Government Ayurvedic College in Hyderabad staged a protest on Wednesday against shifting of the college from the premises of government Unani hospital at Charminar to Erragadda.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 02:43 IST

Azam Khan's son holds candlelight protest against detention,...

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 01 (ANI): Samajwadi Party MLA Abdullah Azam Khan on Wednesday held a candlelight protest against his detention and police searches at Mohammad Ali Jauhar University here in Rampur.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 02:34 IST

IMA fraud case: Cong's Zameer Ahmed Khan appears before SIT,...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Congress MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan on Wednesday appeared before the SIT in connection with the IMA Ponzi scheme case, while disqualified MLA Roshan Baig did not appear before the probe agency citing ill health.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 00:51 IST

Irani, Prasad get front row seats in Lok Sabha

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari will be in the front row of the Lower House according to the seat allocation decided by the Lok Sabha secretariat on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 00:51 IST

Lok Sabha: BJP MP takes veiled jibe at Rahul, calls him a 'child'

New Delhi [India], Aug 01 (ANI): BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh on Wednesday targeted members of Nehru-Gandhi family, including Congress President Rahul Gandhi, during the discussion on a Bill in Lok Sabha and described Gandhi as a "child" who should stay with his mother as she was not keeping well. Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 23:51 IST

Congress appoints Nabam Tuki as Arunchal PCC president, Lombo...

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): The Congress on Wednesday appointed former chief minister Nabam Tuki as the president of the party's Arunachal Pradesh unit.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 23:51 IST

Odisha receives deficit rainfall in July

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 31 (ANI): Odisha has received average rainfall of 309.4 mm against the long term average (LTA) of 339.9 mm registering a deficit of 9.0 per cent, this year in the month of July.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 23:51 IST

Haryana CM approves proposal for IPS officer Vinod Kumar's...

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], July 31 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved a proposal for compulsory retirement of IPS officer Vinod Kumar after giving him three months notice.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 23:49 IST

Those opposing Triple Talaq bill should understand it's for...

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad for their support, Triple Talaq crusader Shayara Bano, on Wednesday said that those who were opposing the Bill should understand that it is for the welfare of society and women.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 23:40 IST

Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill will cause decline in accidents: Gadkari

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday expressed confidence that the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill will cause a decline in accidents.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 23:40 IST

Telangana BJP leaders hail PM Modi a day after Triple Talaq Bill...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 31 (ANI): Telangana BJP leaders on Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi after triple talaq bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 23:40 IST

Rakesh Asthana given additional charge of NCB for six months

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Wednesday approved the entrustment of additional charge of the post of Director General, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to Rakesh Asthana.

Read More
iocl