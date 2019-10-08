AIMIM leader and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi. File photo/ANI
AIMIM leader and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi. File photo/ANI

Asaduddin Owaisi targets Mohan Bhagwat for his 'don't use lynching' comment

ANI | Updated: Oct 08, 2019 18:10 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): There cannot be a bigger insult to the country than the ideology which led to the killing of Mahatma Gandhi and the recent lynching of Tabrez Ansari in Jharkhand, said AIMIM leader and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi targeting Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday.
"The victims were Indians. Who garlanded convicts? Who draped them in tricolor? We have a Godse loving BJP MP. There cannot be bigger defamation of India than the ideology that killed Gandhi or Tabrez. Bhagwat is not saying stop lynching, he is saying 'do not call it that'," Owaisi's tweet read.
Speaking on the occasion of Vijayadashami at Reshimbagh in Nagpur, Bhagwat had earlier today spoken about hate crimes and lynching, without naming any community.
"We hear people of a community beat people from another community. It is not that only a certain community targets people. There are cases where what has actually happened gets twisted. However, the self-centred forces blame a particular community to stoke fire between communities," said Bhagwat while saying that naming Sangh in these incidents is a conspiracy.
Speaking of lynching, an issue that has been used against BJP and the government led by the party, Bhagwat said lynching is a foreign concept and society should know where this word comes from. He quoted an incident from the life of Jesus to hint where the concept has been derived from.
"Word lynching came from a foreign text where these incidents used to take place. We recommend strong lawful action against such incidents. These people are trying to defame India in the world by citing lynching incidents. We should not give protection to these people for our political gains," stated Bhagwat.
Tabrez was assaulted by a mob on the suspicion of committing a theft in Kharsawan district of Jharkhand in June this year. After four days, he succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.
Earlier in September, the police had restored the murder charge under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against all the 13 accused in Tabrez Ansari lynching case after dropping it initially. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 18:51 IST

Devotees bid adieu to Goddess Durga, idols immersed

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): With the nine-day long Navratri festival coming to an end, devotees on Tuesday bid adieu to Goddess Durga and performed immersion of the idols installed at various puja pandals.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 18:32 IST

Gehlot should apologize to Gujaratis, should impose liquor ban...

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday expressed displeasure over his Rajasthan counterpart Ashok Gehlot's statements about alcohol consumption in the dry-state and demanded an unconditional apology from him on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 18:31 IST

Pan Masala before Jets- Rafale creates buzz on Twitter

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): While India eagerly awaits the arrival of the first Rafale fighter jet, a 'Rafale pan masala' has landed in markets here, according to a video that has surfaced on social media.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 18:30 IST

Awantipora: Second terrorist killed in encounter with security forces

Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): A second terrorist was killed in a joint operation by Army, J&K police and CRPF on Tuesday. He was affiliated to Jaish-e-Mohammad, said police.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 18:27 IST

Lok Sabha seats should be rationalised on basis of population:...

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Former Union Minister and Congress leader Jitin Prasada on Tuesday called for delimitation of Lok Sabha seats in a way that constituencies are divided equally on the basis of their population.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 18:18 IST

Tharoor questions PM's silence on mob lynching

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Expressing concern over FIR against 49 'concerned Indian citizens' who wrote a letter to PM Modi highlighting the rise of mob lynching in the country, Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister and said that he must break his silence, which is b

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 18:13 IST

MP: Five boys drown in pond while bathing

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Five boys drowned in a pond in Sonkatch town of Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district on Tuesday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 18:08 IST

Delhi: PM Modi attends Dussehra celebrations

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attended Dussehra celebrations at Delhi's Dwarka sector 10 and witnessed the Ram Leela ahead of ritualistic burning of demon king Ravan's effigy.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 18:06 IST

Youth from J-K forward areas take part in Territorial Army...

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): The recruitment drive for a Territorial Army (TA) Battalion in this Jammu and Kashmir town has drawn overwhelming response with youth from forward areas also coming to join the force.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 17:49 IST

First-ever India International Cooperative trade fair to be held in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): The first-ever India International Cooperatives Trade Fair (IICTF) will be held at Pragati Maidan here from October 11.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 17:46 IST

Question those who opposed repeal of Article 370: Shah

Beed (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): BJP president Amit Shah on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had repealed Article 370 within months of returning to power with an increased majority and urged people to take to task those who had "opposed" the move.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 17:42 IST

UP: Celebratory firing at RSS organised function in Sitapur

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were seen firing into the air using a rifle and pistol during the 'Shastra Puja' as part of Dusshera celebrations here on Tuesday.

Read More
iocl