Asaduddin Owaisi urges Centre to deploy Army to curb Delhi violence

New Delhi [India], Feb 25 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday urged the Office of the Prime Minister of India (PMO) to deploy army in Delhi to curb violence in the wake of the protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

He also alleged that the police have failed to fulfill their duties and are "colluding with mobs."

Taking to Twitter, he said, "The situation in North East Delhi is only getting worse. If @PMOIndia wants to restore peace, it is incumbent on you that Army takes over the area. Cops have abdicated their duty and are colluding with mobs. The only way to secure lives and limbs is to hand over the area to the army."

Seven people, including one police head constable, have lost their lives and over 100 have been injured in North-East Delhi over a period of two days after clashes broke out between pro and anti CAA protestors. (ANI)

