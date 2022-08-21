Asansol bypolls: Clash between supporters of BJP, TMC

Asansol (West Bengal) [India], August 21 (ANI): Clashes between the supporters of Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party erupted on Sunday amid the ongoing municipal bypolls in the Asansol constituency of West Bengal.

"We had come to see whether polling was going on peacefully or not, but TMC supporters attacked us. TMC is rigging votes being cast," BJP MLA Laxman Ghorui alleged.

The voting had begun early in the day amid heavy security at the polling booth premises. (ANI)