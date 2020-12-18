Asansol: TMC workers protest against Jitendra Tiwari, accusing him of betraying party

Asansol (West Bengal) [India], December 18 (ANI): A day after Trinamool Congress (TMC) rebel Jitendra Tiwari resigned from the Asansol civic body and as the Paschim Bardhaman district president, party workers on Friday tore his posters and raised slogans against him in the city, accusing him of betraying party chief and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"He has betrayed Mamata Banerjee and TMC. He conned the people of Asansol on the pretext of development. He is a Hitler who misbehaved with the TMC workers," a party worker said.

Earlier in the day, slamming the ruling party for removing his security, Tiwari said he took the step, as the party did not feel his worth anymore.



"When the state government thought my life was precious, it gave me security. Now the government feels my life is not worthy, so my security has been removed," he said while on his way to Kolkata from Asansol.

"I am going to Kolkata to meet my daughter. No way I am going to join the BJP," he added.

Tiwari resigned from the post of the chairman of the administrative board of the Asansol Municipal Corporation on Thursday. He also resigned as the TMC president of Paschim Bardhaman district. (ANI)

