Ashok Gehlot, Vasundhara Raje, others pay tribute to Madan Lal Saini

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 25 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday paid last respects to Rajasthan BJP President, Madan Lal Saini, at BJP office here.

Several other leaders including former CM Vasundhara Raje, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and others also paid tribute to the 75-year-old Rajya Sabha MP, who breathed his last at AIIMS in New Delhi on Monday evening.

As a mark of respect to late Rajasthan BJP chief, the Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh along with many other leaders condoled Saini's death.

The last rites of the veteran BJP leader will be performed in Rajasthan's Sikar later today. (ANI)

