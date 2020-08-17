Ashok Gehlot welcomes Ajay Maken as AICC Gen Secy in-charge of Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday congratulated Congress leader Ajay Maken on his appointment as All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary in-charge of the state.

"I welcome the decision of CP Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji to appoint Shri @ajaymaken as AICC General Secretary in-charge of #Rajasthan," Gehlot tweeted.

"I congratulate Shri Maken and hope that his vast organisational experience will help strengthen the party and energise the party workers in the state. Eagerly looking forward to working with him," he added.

Gehlot thanked the outgoing Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pande for his role in the state in the past.

"My heartiest thanks to Shri Avinash Pande ji for his valuable support and guidance as the AICC in-charge of Rajasthan. His efforts to establish coordination between the party organisation and the govt have been highly commendable. I wish him all the best. @avinashpandeinc," he said.

Two days after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government won the trust vote, the Congress high command removed the in-charge Avinash Pande, apparently on the demand of Sachin Pilot. In his place, Ajay Maken, former Union Minister and trusted confidant of Rahul Gandhi has been given the charge of Rajasthan.

After a gap of about five years, Ajay Maken has returned to the All India Congress Committee (AICC). According to sources, former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot after his return to party fold had demanded Pande's removal from the post.

The Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan won vote of confidence in the state Assembly on Friday by voice vote. The two factions in the Congress-led by Gehlot and Pilot had come together ahead of the Assembly session.

Pilot had the support of 18 other MLAs.

Pilot was removed as Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan Congress chief last month after his differences with Gehlot came out in open triggering a political crisis in the state. Pilot was miffed after the SOG sent him a notice to record his statement in a case of alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the state. (ANI)

