Aslam Sheikh must go to Pakistan if he wants garden after Tipu Sultan's name, says BJP leader

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27 (ANI): After the inauguration of a sports complex in Mumbai's Malad on the name of Tipu Sultan, the 18th-Century Mysuru ruler, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Raj Purohit said that Aslam Sheikh who is the guardian minister of Mumbai, must go to Pakistan if he wants anything on the name of Tipu Sultan.

He also added that it has become imperative to hit the roads to "save Hindutva".

Earlier today, Sheikh inaugurated the complex in his constituency after the name of Tipu Sultan which has sparked huge controversy with the BJP leaders protesting along with groups like Bajrang Dal.

Speaking to ANI, Purohit said, "Aslam Sheikh must go to Pakistan if he wants anything on Tipu Sultan's name. Now, we have to hit the roads to save Hindutva."

"Police baton-charged our leaders and detained them. Is this your Hindutva?" he questioned Shiv Sena, which is a part of MVA governemnt.



Meanwhile, Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray told reporters that the official name of the sports complex has not been finalized yet. "Finalizing official names of projects comes under the purview of BMC & the mayor has said that official name of that park has not been finalized yet," he said.

Earlier today, Mumbai Police took into custody Bajrang Dal workers who were protesting against the naming of a sports complex after Tipu Sultan. Many police personnel were deployed at the protest site to control the situation.

The BJP alleged that Sheikh is trying to divide Hindus and Muslims for the BMC elections that are round the corner.

"As the BMC election is nearing, Aslam Sheikh is trying to divide Hindu and Muslim and wants to gain Muslim votes. That is why he is doing so," he alleged.

Earlier on Wednesday, Aslam Shaikh, Mumbai Guardian Minister said that Tipu Sultan was the only warrior before Independence who lost his life fighting with the British.

"Tipu Sultan was the only warrior before Independence who lost his life fighting with the British. Today's programme is for the inauguration of projects, why is BJP focussing on the name rather than talking about the development for people," Shaikh told media persons in Mumbai.

"There was no conflict on the name of Tipu Sultan in last 70 years, today BJP has sent its goons to defame the country and not let the country develop by creating ruckus over naming projects," Mumbai Guardian Minister stated. (ANI)

