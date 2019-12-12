Assam: ADGP Law and Order Mukesh Agrawal transferred, posted in CID

Dispur (Assam) [India], Dec 12 (ANI): Additional Director General of Police (law and order) Mukesh Agrawal was transferred and posted as additional director general of police (ADGP) (CID).

Agrawal will be replaced by GP Singh.

"In the interest of public service, Mukesh Agarwal, IPS (RR-1989), Add. Director General of Police (Law and Order), Assam is transferred and posted as Add. Director-General of Police (CID), Assam with effect from the date of taking over charge vice L.R. Bishnoi, IPS (RR-1991) transferred," said an official notification of the Assam government dated December 12.

"In the interest of public service, and pending repatriation from central deputation, G.P. Singh, IPS (RR-1991), is posted as Addl. Director General of Police (Law and Order) with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Mukesh Agarwal, IPS (RR-1989), transferred," it said.

Bishnoi was transferred and posted as Additional Director General of Police (TAP). (ANI)

