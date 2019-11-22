Assam: AGP forms its students wing, Asom Chhatra Parishad

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), which is a part of the ruling coalition headed by BJP in the state, has formed its student wing Asom Chhatra Parishad (ACP).

The AGP President and Assam's Agriculture Minister, Atul Bora, launched the ACP at a programme held in Guwahati on Thursday.

Talking to reporters after the event, AGP leader Manoj Saikia said that his party will continue to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

"We will hold discussions regarding that Citizenship Amendment Bill in party meetings and will continue to oppose the bill even after being in the alliance with BJP," Saikia told reporters here. (ANI)

