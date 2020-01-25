Assam and NE cannot be separated from India, says Ramdas Athawale

New Delhi [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Saturday said that Assam and Northeast are integral parts of India and cannot be separated from the country.

His statement came in response to a remark by Sharjeel Imam, the chief co-ordinator of Shaheen Bagh protest, who had said that Assam will be separated from India.

"Assam and Northeast are an integral part of India. Government of India has tried to make North-east strong. If anyone tries to separate North-east from India then we will not spare them. Government is trying to do maximum development there. There are Muslims, tribals, Hindus, Dalits and Buddhists living there and we respect them. Terming the North-East a Muslim area is not right," Athawale told ANI.

A series of videos have gone viral on social media in which Imam is heard saying: "If we all come together, then we can separate the Northeast from India. If we cannot do it for permanently, then at least for 1-2 months we can do this. It will take the administration at least one month to disperse all of them."

"It is our responsibility to cut Assam from India. When this will happen, only then the Centre will listen to us," said Imam.

Assam Police on Saturday registered an FIR against Imam for his alleged statement.

Speaking on Shaheen Bagh protests, Athawale said that CAA is not taking away anyone's citizenship and the protests should stop now.

"Shaheen Bagh is witnessing peaceful protest and that is good. But the truth is that CAA is not taking anyone's citizenship. Muslims will not suffer from it. If Muslims suffer then I will also stand with them," said Athawale (ANI)

