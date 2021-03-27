Assam Assembly elections: 47 constituencies gear up for first phase of polls amid COVID-19

By Kumar Gaurav & Manoj Pandey

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], March 26 (ANI): Security arrangements have been strengthened and COVID-19 protocols put in place in 47 constituencies where voting will take place on 27 March for the first phase of Assam Assembly elections.

A total of 81,09,815 people will be voting, out of which 40,77,210 are male voters, 40,32,481 are female voters and 114 are third gender voters. There are 264 candidates (241 male and 23 female candidates) in the fray for the first phase of the elections.

The Election Commission (EC) has decreased the maximum number of people who can cast their votes at a polling booth to 1,000.

The EC has also ensured sanitisation of the electronic voting machine (EVMs), wearing of a mask and other protective gear by polling personnel and the availability of thermal scanner, hand sanitiser, soaps at the polling stations.

There are 11,537 polling stations in the first phase, out of which 9,620 are main polling stations and 1,917 auxiliary polling stations.

Deputy Commissioner of Dibrugarh, Pallav Gopal Jha told ANI, "The security forces have been deployed in adequate strength at all polling stations. The police can also use paramilitary forces if required."

"There are 1,514 polling stations in Dibrugarh district, out of which five are vulnerable polling stations. There are a total of 10,70,188 voters in the districts. The precautionary measure has been taken in view of the COVID-19 pandemic," Jha said.

"We have a sufficient number of forces and the law and order is under control in the district," he added.

"There are 50 women polling stations. The administration is keeping tight vigil using all its resources for the conduct of a fear-free election," he further said.

The assembly elections in Assam will be held in three phases starting from March 27 while the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)