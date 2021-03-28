Assam Assembly polls: 37.06 pc voter turnout till 1 pm

New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): Assam recorded a 37.06 per cent turnout till 1 pm across 47 assembly constituencies in the first phase of the state assembly polls, according to the Election Commission of India.

The Kailabor constituency in the state has witnessed the highest voting percentage till now, while the Gohpur constituency witnessed the lowest voting percentage.

The first phase of polling for assembly elections in the states of West Bengal and Assam began at 7 am on Saturday and is currently underway.

Earlier in the day, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also cast his vote at JP Nagar constituency in the Dibrugarh district. He is contesting polls from Majuli.

The polling will continue till 6 pm. A total of 264 candidates are in the fray for 47 seats -- 42 seats from 11 districts of Upper Assam and northern Assam region and five seats from central Assam's Nagaon district.

Polling for the next two phases will be held on April 1 and April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)






