Assam Assembly Speaker suspends Congress MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Mar 2 (ANI): Assam Assembly Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami on Monday suspended Congress MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed for refusing to sit down after being denied permission to raise NRC-related issues on the first day of the Budget session.

Ahmed is Congress MLA from Baghbar Assembly constituency.

More than 19 lakh people were excluded from the final NRC list published in August last year in the state. (ANI)

