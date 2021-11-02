Assam bypolls: BJP leads in Bhabanipur Assembly constituency

Dispur (Assam) [India], November 2 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Phanidhar Talukdar is leading with 5,754 votes against Indian National Congress (INC) candidate Sailendra Nath Das who has secured 598 votes on Assam's Bhabanipur Assembly constituency, as per initial trends.

According to the Election Commission of India, All India United Democratic Front candidate Jubbar Ali has secured 204 votes, while independent candidate Khampha Khungur Goyary secured 202 votes.

As per initial data, Voters Party International candidate Siben Das has secured 117 votes, whereas other independent candidates Ariful Islam and Shawkat Ali Ahmed have secured 94 and 58 votes respectively. The National Road Map Party of India candidate Merajul Haque has secured 48 votes.

The counting of votes for Assam's Bhabnipur constituency has begun today.

After the voting for five assembly constituencies took place on October 30, the by-elections results for these constituencies-- Gossaigaon, Thowra, Tamulpur, Mariani and Bhabanipur will be announced today.

In these by-elections, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded its candidates in three seats and the candidates of United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) were in the fray in the other two seats.

Congress had fielded candidates on all five seats, while its former allies All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) contested on two and one seats respectively. (ANI)