Assam Cabinet expansion likely today

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Jan 18 (ANI): The Assam Cabinet expansion is likely to be held on Saturday with Governor Jagdish Mukhi administering oath to ministers.

In this major reshuffle of the Sarbananda Sonowal-led state government, while a few ministers may lose their portfolios, some news faces are likely to be inducted in the Cabinet against existing vacancies.

As per reports, Moran MLA Chakradhar Gogoi, Barkhetri MLA Narayan Deka and Mahmora MLA Jogen Mohan are likely to be the new inductees.

Sarbhog MLA Ranjeet Kumar Dass will be reappointed as chief of Assam unit of BJP for another 3 years as his term ended on December 16 last year. (ANI)