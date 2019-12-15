Assam CM appeals to people to maintain peace and harmony

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Dec 14 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday appeal to the people of the state to maintain peace and harmony with regard to protest against Citizenship Amendment Act.

"I appeal to the people of the state to maintain peace and harmony, and work towards the same," Sonowal said.

He said that he has discussed the present situation in Assam in a meeting with cabinet colleagues, union minister Rameshwar Teli, MPs, MLAs and BJP state president Ranjeet Kumar Dass in Guwahati earlier today.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

