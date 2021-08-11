Assam CM blames Congress for dispute at northeast borders

By Deepika Rathour Chauhan

New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday blamed Congress party for the long-existing dispute at the borders of Northeastern states saying that when they had carved out states, they were either "casual" about it or had "planned a conspiracy."

"When Congress had carved out states, they were either casual or they planned a conspiracy that united northeast should not be formed to keep them fighting," he told ANI.

According to him, the boundaries of northeastern states should have been mentioned in the Constitution.

"When Mizoram, Meghalaya and other states were newly formed, they should have been included by writing it down in the Act. That did not happen and this is why after every 3-5 years people fight and casualties are caused," Sarma said when asked about the reason for border dispute with neighbouring states.



"We are still suffering for the mistakes committed at that time," Chief Minister added.

He further stated that when Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Telangana and Chhattisgarh were formed, boundaries were discretely mentioned, hence there is no border dispute with their parent state.

On meeting with Prime Minister Narender Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah yesterday, he said, "When clashes were going on, I talked to PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah was in constant touch with us. Peace was maintained after the opinion given by Amit Shah."

Sarma on Monday met Narendra Modi in the national capital to discuss the Assam-Mizoram border issue, days after the dispute between the two states resulted in a violent clash killing six Assam police personnel and one civilian in a fierce gun battle on July 26.

He also met Union Miniter of Culture G Kishan Reddy, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, among other leaders separately in different meetings. (ANI)

