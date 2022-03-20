Assam CM congratulates N Biren Singh on being elected as Manipur CM for the second time

Dispur (Assam) [India], March 20 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, took to Twitter and congratulated N Biren Singh on being elected as the Chief Minister of Manipur for the second time in a row.

He wrote, "Heartiest congratulations Shri @NBirenSingh ji on getting elected as Chief Minister of Manipur once again. Under your able leadership, I am sure Manipur will continue on the path of accelerated growth & development. My best wishes for all your future endeavours."

During the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislature party meeting in Imphal on Sunday, N Biren Singh was unanimously elected the CM of Manipur for the second consecutive term.

The BJP leaders had been discussing the government formation in Manipur after the BJP won an absolute majority in the state for the first time. It will be the second successive government of the party in the state. (ANI)