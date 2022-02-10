Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma exudes confidence in BJP's victory in Manipur Assembly polls

Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 10 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday exuded confidence in the victory of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Manipur Assembly elections.

The tenure of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, which consists of 60 members, is scheduled to end on March 19, 2022.



"Election campaigning has begun in Manipur and candidates have been nominated. BJP will form a government in Manipur with the majority," Sarma told ANI in Guwahati.

Sarma, who is a prominent face of the BJP in the Northeast, was in Imphal on Wednesday and held a meeting with party workers of Manipur to discuss strategies of campaigning. His cabinet colleague Ashok Singhal was also present at the meeting. Further, Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik, BJP in-charge for Manipur Sambit Patra, state party president Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi also attended the meeting.







Later on Wednesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma participated at a people outreach event in Imphal and said that the Prime Minister Development initiative for North-East (PM-DevINE) scheme announced by the Centre in the Union Budget 2022-23 is a testimony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on the North-East.



Appreciating Budget 2022-23, Sarma said that the Centre's commitment toward the Northeastern states is "not just words, but deeds too".

With the filing of nominations for the first phase of the Manipur Assembly Elections concluding on Tuesday, altogether 56 candidates from different political parties have filed their nominations from the 13 Assembly Constituencies in Manipur's Imphal West district for which polling will be held on February 27.

The filing of nominations began on February 1 and concluded on Tuesday.

Voting in Manipur will be held in two phases on February 28 and March 5 and the results will be declared on March 10. (ANI)

