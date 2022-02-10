Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to campaign for BJP in poll-bound Uttarakhand

Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 10 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will visit the poll-bound Uttarakhand on Friday.



During his day-long visit to Uttarakhand, Sarma will kick start his poll campaign for BJP candidates in the state. He will take part in a door-to-door campaign at Dehradun tomorrow.

According to the Assam Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Himanta Biswa Sarma will visit Uttarakhand tomorrow.

Uttarakhand is scheduled for polls on February 14. The counting of votes will be announced on March 10.



Earlier on Wednesday, the Chief Minister visited poll-bound Manipur and took part in a series of meetings with the party leaders for BJP's poll strategy for the Assembly elections.

Himanta Biswa Sarma has played a key role in the expansion of the BJP in the North East. He is also the convenor of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA). (ANI)