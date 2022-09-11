Assam Congress general secretary resigns citing "directionless" state unit leadership

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 11 (ANI): Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) General Secretary Kamrul Islam Choudhury on Sunday tendered his resignation from the primary membership of the Congress party citing the "directionless and confused leadership" in the state during the last few months.

He sent his resignation letter to AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi.

"The present instability of Congress party in Assam due to the directionless and confused leadership of APCC during the last few months has left no reason for me to continue as a member of INC," he wrote in the letter.



Choudhury further said that there was no action taken against the MLAs who cross-voted in the recently concluded presidential elections despite the acceptance by the party leaders of the same.

"Despite the acceptance by most of the senior leaders of the Congress party of the State including PCC President Bhupen Bora publicly regarding the cross-voting of INC MLAs in the recently held election of President of India (he even termed the MLAs as "GADDAR"), but still there has been no action against the concerned MLAs, which has demoralized thousands of grassroot workers like me who have given blood and sweat for the party for years," he wrote.

"Therefore. I do hereby tender my resignation from the post of General Secretary. APCC and primary membership of INC," Choudhury added.

Choudhury was also the president of the Assam Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) and National Secretary of the National Student Union of India (NSUI). (ANI)

