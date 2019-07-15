Assam Congress MPs protest in Parliament complex on floods

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Assam Congress MPs protested on Monday in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament over the flood situation in Assam and demanded that it be declared a national problem by the Centre.

They chanted slogans like 'Assam wants justice', 'No rest, no relief', 'No rescue, no rest' in order to bring the attention of everyone to the states distress. They want the government to set up relief camps in the flood affected area in Assam.

Ripun Bora, President of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, said, "we have staged this demonstration today to bring to the notice of the entire country as well as to the BJP government towards the floods in Assam."

"The flood has affected 4 lakh people in 26 districts of Assam. The people are displaced from their homes and they are taking shelter on embankments. No relief camp has been opened. Even the government officials are busy with NRC work. Nobody is there to averse the flood situation," he said.

Bora also blamed the central government of doing injustice with the people of Assam and showing step-motherly attitude even when there is havoc in the state.

"The government has not released funds from the Central Calamity Relief Fund and Disaster Relief Fund. And so through this demonstration, we have demanded the attention of the BJP government and the country," he said. (ANI)