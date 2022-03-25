Assam government to file petition in Supreme Court seeking NRC re-verification

Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 24 (ANI): The Assam government has decided to submit a petition before the Supreme Court to seek re-verification of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) that was published in 2019 August, state Agriculture Minister Atul Bora said on Thursday.

"The decision was taken during a meeting held with the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and other indigenous organizations. We won't accept the list of NRC which was published in August 2019. Now we have decided to move the Supreme Court by seeking re-verification," Atul Bora told ANI.

The Assam Minister further said that a meeting was held today between the Assam government and AASU leadership on the implementation of the Assam Accord.



Meanwhile, Samujjal Bhattacharya, Advisor of AASU said the names of many illegal Bangladeshi nationals were included in the last list of NRC and that they want an illegal Bangladeshi free NRC.

"We want that, re-verification of the NRC list should be made. We have already filed a petition before the Supreme Court by seeking this. We urge both Centre and State to also move the Supreme Court for a correct NRC," Bhattacharya said.

In 2020, Hitesh Dev Sarma , the State Coordinator of Assam's National Register of Citizens had submitted an affidavit before the Gauhati High Court and said that the NRC list which was published on August 31, 2019, was just a supplementary list of NRC and 4795 ineligible person names were included in the list.

"Altogether 10199 numbers of formal requests were received from DRCRs to change the results of NRC. Out of 10199 persons, a total of 5404 numbers were for changing the result from 'Reject' to 'Accept' and a total of 4795 numbers were for changing result from 'Accept' to 'Reject'. It was found that the DRCRs requested to change results of NRC from 'Accept to Reject' for 1032 ineligible persons belonging to Declared Foreigner (DF), Doubtful Voter (DV), Person having cases pending at Foreigners Tribunal (PFT), their descendants (DFD, DVD, PFTD) and for 3763 numbers of persons who were found ineligible for other reasons, which are still included in the NRC," Hitesh Dev Sarma said in the affidavit. (ANI)

