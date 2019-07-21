Assam: Governor Jagdish Mukhi visits flood relief camps in Bokakhat

Golaghat (Assam) [India], July 21 (ANI): Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi on Sunday visited flood relief camps in Bokakhat in the state.

Mukhi was joined by Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya.

He also visited flood relief camps in Bokakhat High School and Dipholu LP School to take stock of the condition of the flood-affected victims and ensure that all relief materials and health facilities are being provided to them.

Senior police and other officials of the district authority accompanied them to the camps.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had on Saturday said that the state government was doing everything possible to provide relief to those affected by floods across the state.

"Assam government is doing everything to provide relief to people affected by floods in the state... All state Cabinet ministers and our MPs and MLAs are meeting the people affected by floods in the state and helping them out," Sonowal told media here.

"On behalf of the people of Assam, I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for helping the state government in this matter. Also, I want to thank Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for visiting Assam and helping the people," he added.

According to the State Disaster Management Authority, close to 50 people have lost their lives in the state due to incessant rains and related incidents.

Rivers such as the Brahmaputra at Neamatighat in Jorhat, Guwahati (Kamrup), Goalpara and Dhubri; Dhansiri at Numaligarh in Golaghat; Jia Bharali at NT Rd Xing in Sonitpur and Kopili at Dharamtul in Nagaon are flowing at danger levels in the state. (ANI)

