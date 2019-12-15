Assam has become 'New Kashmir', says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

New Delhi [India], Dec 15 (ANI): Commenting on the ongoing protests in North-East against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday said that Assam has become a 'new Kashmir'.

"It is a matter of concern that the entire North-East region, especially Assam has been engulfed in violence which is certainly detrimental to the safety and security of the nation. Assam is recognised as a strategically important place for the country. On one hand, it is Kashmir valley and on the other, the new Kashmir that is Assam, both have been emerging as a great concern." Chowdhury told ANI.

Further, he stated that the passing of the Citizenship bill has created disturbance and violence in many districts of West Bengal.

"The essence of deprivation, discrimination has been prevailing upon the minority people of my state, West Bengal. So this has become another area of major concern. I have already requested the state government to take all necessary measures in order to stop the escalation of violence," he added.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which was passed by the Parliament earlier this week and has now become the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 following Presidential assent.

According to the Act, members of the Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities who have come from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh till December 31, 2014, and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship. (ANI)