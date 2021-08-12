Assam-Mizoram border issue: AIUDF chief Ajmal meets Amit Shah, seeks his intervention

New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal on Wednesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi seeking his early intervention in order to resolve the Assam-Mizoram border issue.

"Today I have met Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with Sonai MLA Karim Uddin Barbhuiya regarding the recent Assam-Mizoram border conflict. We submitted a memorandum explaining the historical background of the Assam-Mizoram border from the British era and how there has been a clearly demarcated boundary line till the Mizo people with active support from the Mizoram administration invaded the area of Assam," said Ajmal.

"We have demanded an early intervention of Union Home Ministry for the peaceful retreat of Mizo administration to maintain peace and tranquillity of inter-state border and to assure that there will not be any violent attack from the Mizo side the way it has been done recently in which six Assam Police personnel were killed," he added.

On Monday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital to discuss the Assam-Mizoram border issue, days after the dispute between the two states resulted in a violent clash killing six Assam police personnel and one civilian in a fierce gun battle on July 26. (ANI)





