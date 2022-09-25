Assam: Nadda, Shah to inaugurate BJP's biggest office in North East

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 25 (ANI): The BJP top brass including national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the biggest office of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the northeastern region, said officials on Sunday.

The inauguration will be done on October 8.

This office in Assam's capital city Guwahati will be the headquarters of the state. With state-of-the-art infrastructure, the Vijay BJP office is expected to be full of all modern amenities.

Spread over 95,000 square feet the building will have six floors and an open rooftop premise.

The new BJP Assam office will have an auditorium to accommodate 350 people along with top hi-tech conference halls with a capacity of 40 people each. It will also have five meeting halls to accommodate a strength of 50 people each. The office will also have a big press conference room along with a reception and a canteen.

The foundation stone for this office of the BJP in Assam was laid by the then-party president Amit Shah in February 2019.

"We're looking forward to top leaders coming to Guwahati for the inaugural of this office and It is a matter of immense pleasure and pride for us to see how this office has taken shape," a state office bearer overlooking the arrangements told ANI.

"Assam is the doorway to the north-east and it is the state of Assam which actually open the fortunes for our party in this region there for this only fair that we have a big office here," another Assam state office bearer added.

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made a special emphasis on the progress of the north-east region through various programmes including the PM himself making over 50 visits to the area.

In 2016 the BJP came to power in Assam for the first time breaking the record term of the Congress party and becoming the only party in the state apart from the Congress to have back-to-back governments as it repeated its term.

In 2017 the BJP formed a government in Manipur and also repeated its government again in 2022.

Another first by BJP in the region was the formation of the government in Tripura breaking the Left rule of a couple of decades in 2018. The BJP continues to be in power in Arunachal Pradesh as well as in coalition governments both in Meghalaya and Nagaland. (ANI)