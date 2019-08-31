National Register of Citizen office in Assam. Photo/ANI
National Register of Citizen office in Assam. Photo/ANI

Assam NRC final list published; opposition fears many Indian citizens left out

ANI | Updated: Aug 31, 2019 22:09 IST

Guwahati/New Delhi, Aug 31 (ANI): The final list of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam was published on Saturday with 19 lakh people not included in it as opposition parties said it has raised fears that a large number of Indian citizens have been excluded.
Prateek Hajela, the State Coordinator of NRC, said that over three crore people were found eligible for inclusion in the final NRC.
"A total of 3,11,21,004 persons are found eligible for inclusion in final NRC, leaving out 19,06,657 persons, including those who did not submit their claims," Hajela said in a statement.
He said those who are not satisfied with the outcome of the claims can appeal before the Foreigners Tribunals.
The list is aimed at segregating Indian citizens living in Assam from those who had illegally entered the state from Bangladesh after 1971.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi chaired a high-level meeting with senior party colleagues here on Saturday to discuss the NRC issue so that genuine citizens were not left out.
Party MP from Assam Gaurav Gogoi alleged that every section of Assam "is unhappy" with the status of NRC.
"Even BJP ministers are complaining. (There has been) careless implementation due to which many genuine Indian citizens will have to face the courts. Congress will provide all help. Nation above politics is our motto," he said.
Party leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that all genuine citizens must be protected and included in the NRC list.
BJP general secretary Ram Madhav complimented officials for publication of the final list of NRC and stated that the Assam government is taking steps to maintain law and order in the state.
"National Register of Citizens (NRC) finally published. Compliments to the official team. Details like the list of the 19 lac names excluded etc are still awaited. Sonowal Govt in Assam is taking all steps to maintain L&O," he said in a tweet.
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, however, said that the number of people excluded from the NRC should have been higher.
"There should have been a little more (exclusion) as we had evidence of legacy data manipulation. We thought re-verification will be ordered. But it didn't happen. I think the number is a bit conservative. It should have been more," he told ANI in Guwahati.
The 1951 NRC and the electoral rolls up to March 24, 1971, are collectively called as the legacy data.
He said that the ruling BJP will now approach the Supreme Court again for "re-verification" of the citizenship in the districts bordering Bangladesh.
The CPI-M politburo said in a statement that publication of the final list of NRC has raised legitimate fears that a large number of Indian citizens have been excluded.
The politburo said it is important to ensure that all Indian citizens, who have not found a place in the list, are included.
"Till their appeals are heard and the process is completed, the status quo should be maintained with regard to their existing rights and facilities," it said.
Noting that those excluded can apply to the designated Foreigners Tribunals within 120 days for their cases to be heard, the party said the right to appeal should be processed through a judicial mechanism. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 22:52 IST

UP Congress leaders meet Priyanka, suggest more clarity on...

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met party leaders from Uttar Pradesh on Friday as part of her efforts to strengthen the organisation and was urged to appoint office bearers who are loyal and prepared to struggle for the party.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 22:50 IST

Rajasthan: School teacher books helicopter to return home on...

Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): A school teacher in Rajasthan booked a helicopter to fly back home on his retirement day in Alwar, Rajasthan on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 22:44 IST

Naveen Patnaik felicitates gold medalist Aswatha Narayana,...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced Rs 10 lakh cash award for Aswatha Narayana, who is the first Indian to win gold at World Skills competition held in Kazan, Russia.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 22:39 IST

Shah meets Singapore HM, discusses bilateral, regional issues

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): The Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Minister for Home Affairs and Law of Singapore K Shanmugam in New Delhi on Saturday and discussed bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest, an official statement said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 22:38 IST

Special court to hear ED, CBI's argument on Chidambaram's bail...

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): A special court will hear the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation's arguments and submission in anticipatory bail plea moved by senior Congress leader and former union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram in connection with

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 22:37 IST

WB: Boom in Ganesh puja giving 'sleepless nights' to Siliguri artisans

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): With a steep rise in the number of Ganesh puja in Siliguri and several parts of the state, the artisans of Kumartuli are spending sleepless nights to deliver the order of Ganesh idols.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 22:31 IST

Restrictions eased in areas under 11 more police stations of...

Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Restrictions in 11 more police station areas have been eased in the Kashmir valley, the Jammu and Kashmir police stated on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 22:28 IST

Delhi: Excise Dept apprehends night club manager for serving...

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Excise Department of GNCT, Delhi on Friday apprehended a night club manager for allegedly serving non-duty paid liquor at the outlet managed by him.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 22:24 IST

Delhi BJP leaders meet Shah, discuss ways to serve citizens in better way

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Delhi's BJP leaders on Saturday met Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss various issues related to the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 22:08 IST

Kailash Vijayvargiya bats for NRC across India, says...

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): BJP national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Saturday said that National Register of Citizens (NRC) should be implemented across the country as "infiltrators" are a threat to the internal security.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 22:05 IST

Manipur Cabinet approves proposal to declare drought situation in state

Imphal (Manipur) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): The Manipur cabinet on Saturday approved a proposal to declare a "drought" situation in the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 22:04 IST

ATM cloning gang's kingpin arrested by Delhi Police Crime Branch

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 : Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested the kingpin of an ATM cloning gang and recovered a cloning keypad camera and an automatic pistol from his possession.

Read More
iocl