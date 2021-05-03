Assam poll results: Latest trend shows BJP leading on 6 seats, AGP in 2

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], May 2 (ANI): The counting of votes in the Assam polls has commenced and early trends have started to pour in showing Bharatiya Janata Party leading on six seats while Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) is leading on two seats.

Meanwhile, Indian National Congress and Bodoland Peoples Front are leading on one seat each.

Counting of votes for Assam Assembly Polls is underway at two locations in Dibrugarh --- Dibrugarh Government Boys Higher Secondary School and Deputy Commissioner Office of Dibrugarh.



The election schedule spread across four states and one Union Territory began on March 27 and continued till April 29.

The polling across Assam took place in three phases. The voting for the 126 constituencies in the state for the first phase in the state was held on March 27, the second on April 1, and the third phase was held on April 6.

Over the three phases, the main players, the BJP and Congress-led Mahajot have been made significant efforts to woo voters.

Incumbent Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is seeking a second term after a thumping win in the 2016 elections where the party ended Tarun Gogoi-led Congress' 15-year rule when it won 86 out of 126 seats.

According to exit polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can form the government for the second consecutive term in the state. (ANI)

